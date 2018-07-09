News World News

Monday 9 July 2018

Daredevil Travis Pastrana replicates Evel Knievel’s motorcycle jumps

The motorcyclist honoured the 1960s and 70s stunt rider during the Evel Live event.

Travis Pastrana jumps the fountain at Caesars Palace on a motorcycle (AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

Daredevil Travis Pastrana has successfully replicated three of Evel Knievel’s motorcycle jumps.

Appearing on Sunday night in Las Vegas for the History Channel’s Evel Live event, Pastrana cleared 52 crushed cars in a 143ft jump and 16 Greyhound buses in a similar feat over 192ft.

Travis Pastrana jumps a row of crushed cars (AP)

He concluded the event by sailing 149ft over the fountains at Caesars Palace.

Pastrana, who wore a jumpsuit similar to what Knievel wore in his heyday, said the fountain jump was the hardest. He said it was “an honour to live a day in Evel’s boots”.

Travis Pastrana celebrates (AP)

Knievel crashed just before the landing ramp during one attempt in 1967, crushing his pelvis and fracturing several bones. He died in 2007 at the age of 69.

