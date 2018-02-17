Danes turn out to bid farewell to Prince Henrik

Draped in a Danish flag with his personal coat of arms, the coffin stood on a catafalque surrounded by a guard of honour — eight military officers — inside the chapel of the Christiansborg Palace as people silently walked past on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, royals briefly visited the chapel from where a private funeral will be held on Tuesday.

Queen Margrethe leaves Christiansborg Palace Church, where Price Henrik is lying in Castrum Doloris until a private funeral on Tuesday(Mads Claus Rasmussen/AP)

The palace respected the wish of Henrik, who died on Tuesday aged 83, to be cremated.