Damning new evidence spells trouble for Trump in Mar-a-Lago classified documents probe

Donald Trump’s legal troubles could be hotting up after the National Archives found a trove of records proving the former president knew he shouldn’t have taken classified documents to Mar-a-Lago, according to a report. The National Archives sent a letter, obtained by CNN, to Mr Trump this week revealing that it had found 16 presidential records showing he and his top advisers were aware of the correct declassification process when he was in the White House. “The 16 records in question all reflect communications involving close presidential advisers, some of them directed to you personally, concerning whether, why, and how you should declassify certain classified records,” wrote archivist Debra Steidel Wall. These records will now be turned over to Special Counsel Jack Smith by 24 May as part of the ongoing criminal investigation into Mr Trump’s handling of classified documents.