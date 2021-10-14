Daligas becomes latest energy supplier to collapse

Daligas has become the latest UK energy supplier to collapse due to rocketing global wholesale energy prices (PA)

The firm supplies gas to about 9,000 domestic and non-domestic customers.

Its collapse comes less than 24 hours after Ofgem announced that Pure Planet and Colorado Energy, which have a combined 250,000 UK customers, have also failed.

Ofgem has said it will protect the customers’ supply of energy and credit in accounts.

Neil Lawrence, director of retail at Ofgem, said: “Ofgem’s number one priority is to protect customers. We know this is a worrying time for many people and news of a supplier going out of business can be unsettling.

“I want to reassure affected customers that they do not need to worry. Under our safety net, we’ll make sure your energy supplies continue. If you have credit on your account the funds you have paid in are protected and you will not lose the money that is owed to you.

“Ofgem will choose a new supplier for you and while we are doing this our advice is to wait until we appoint a new supplier and do not switch in the meantime. You can rely on your energy supply as normal. We will update you when we have chosen a new supplier, who will then get in touch about your tariff.

“Any customer concerned about paying their energy bill should contact their supplier to access the range of support that is available.”

The latest collapses follow Igloo, Symbio and Enstroga ceasing trading on September 29, affecting a combined 233,000 domestic customers.

They followed the failures of People’s Energy, Green Supplier Ltd, Utility Point, PfP Energy, MoneyPlus Energy, and Avro Energy, affecting almost 1.5 million more householders.