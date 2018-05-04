Czech president: We made same type of nerve agent used to poison Skripals

Russian officials have welcomed comments by Milos Zeman that his country produced a small amount of the same type of nerve agent used to poison an ex-spy and his daughter.

Russian president Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was a “clear illustration of the groundless stance the British authorities have taken”.

Russian president Vladimir Putin's spokesman welcomed the Czech comments (Michael Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

The Czech president is known for pro-Russia views, but his country joined others in expelling Russian diplomats as a result of the poisoning.