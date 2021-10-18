| 18.3°C Dublin

Czech president unable to carry out duties because of health issues

Milos Zeman is being treated at a military hospital.

Czech Republic&rsquo;s President Milos Zeman is admitted to the Military hospital in Prague, Czech Republic, Sunday (Petr David Josek/AP) Expand

Czech Republic&rsquo;s President Milos Zeman is admitted to the Military hospital in Prague, Czech Republic, Sunday (Petr David Josek/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

Health problems were preventing Czech President Milos Zeman from carrying out his duties, an official said.

The speaker of the Czech Senate, Milos Vystrcil, said that a letter he received from Prague’s military hospital where Mr Zeman is being treated says the president is unable to work and the long-term prognosis is “very uncertain”.

President of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman (Dan Kitwood/PA) Expand

President of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman (Dan Kitwood/PA)

Mr Zeman was rushed to the Czech capital’s military hospital on October 10, a day after the election for the lower house of parliament.

The hospital previously said Mr Zeman was in an intensive care unit in stable condition, but further details about his health were unknown.

