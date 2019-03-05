Czech man mauled to death by his pet lion

A man has been mauled to death by his pet lion in a village in eastern Czech Republic, police said.

They said they were called to the site in Zdechov on Tuesday, where they found two lions in an enclosure with the body of a man.

After assessing the situation with experts from a nearby zoo, they shot dead the lion that killed the man, as well as a lioness.

The lion was shot dead (Dalibor Gluck/CTK/AP)

Police said the victim of the attack was the 33-year-old owner of the lions.

Veterinary authorities said the man was in the past denied permission to keep lions.

World Animal Protection, an animal welfare organisation, said the tragic event was an example “why wild animals such as big cats, are absolutely not to be kept as pets”.

Press Association