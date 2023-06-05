Cyclist to ride 3,000 miles on bamboo bike to highlight climate crisis

Kate Strong will be embarking on a 3,000 mile cycling challenge to raise awareness for the climate crisis (CK Athlete Shots/PA)

By Hannah Cottrell, PA

A record-breaking cyclist will embark on a 3,000-mile challenge on a handmade bamboo bike around the circumference of the UK to raise awareness of the climate crisis.