Cyber crime gang broken up in Spain after five-year malware spree

The gang’s alleged mastermind, identified as a Ukrainian and named only as Denis K, was arrested in the coastal city of Alicante, 220 miles south-east of Madrid, according to Spanish police and Europol.

Three suspected accomplices, said to be Russian and Ukrainian, were also arrested.

The gang used malware to target more than 100 financial institutions worldwide, sometimes stealing up to 10 million euro (£8.7 million) in each heist. Almost all of Russia’s banks were targeted, and about 50 of them lost money in the attacks, authorities said.