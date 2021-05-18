Cyber attack similar to HSE breach cripples New Zealand district’s health system

Waikato District Health Board (DHB) has been brought to its knees by a cyberattack similar to the one that has crippled the HSE’s IT system in the last day.

The health service of the New Zealand district - which is home to 500,000 people - has seen services to patients severely affected in the last 24 hours due to a cybersecurity breach.

All of the DHB’s IT systems and phone lines are down, but it has insisted it will not be paying any ransom to the hackers behind the attack.

Kevin Snee, Chief of the Waikato DHB, said he did not know who was behind the apparent ransomware attack or if it was connected in any way to the attack on the HSE.

Mr Snee said that some communications received appeared to indicate it was a ransomware attack.

Mr Snee told New Zealand media outlets that only patients in need of urgent care should present at hospitals as the focus was now on providing care to current patients.

All elective surgeries in the district have been cancelled and many outpatient appointments have been deferred.

The attack mirrors the ransomware attack on the HSE as it targeted the IT systems holding patient data.

New Zealand’s spy agency has been drafted in to aid the health service resolve the issue.

Cyber security expert Bruce Armstrong told the New Zealand Herald he believes the attack originated from Asia or the Middle East and is similar in nature to the HSE attack.

"Health organisations are highly prized as targets globally and health industries throughout the world are the most attacked and most expensive type of attacks that happen," Mr Armstrong said.

It is not yet clear if the ransomware was successfully deployed or how much private, patient data has been affected.