Customer’s fears over Dixons Carphone data breach

A customer caught up in the Dixons Carphone data breach fears his personal information could be in the hands of fraudsters after buying a television about three years ago.

Phil Mottershead, from Norwich, received an email from Dixons-owned Currys PC World at 9.50am on Wednesday saying that the retailer was writing to him “as a precaution” after discovering that “some non-financial personal data held by Currys PC World and Dixons had been accessed in the past using sophisticated malware”.

The letter said investigations had indicated that this data may include details such as Mr Mottershead’s name, address, phone number or email address. So are all @CPWTweets customers getting an email? Or just those affected?? Because I got one 😐 — Phil Mottershead (@philicibine) June 13, 2018 The letter read: “There is no evidence that this information has left our systems or has resulted in any fraudulent use of the data at this stage.”

It recommended that Mr Mottershead never reveal any full passwords, login details or account numbers in response to any unsolicited request for information unless he was certain of the identity of the person making the request, and to contact Action Fraud if he thought he has been a victim of fraud. The letter ended: “We have taken action to close off this access and have no evidence it is continuing.”

Mr Mottershead said he bought his Sony TV from Currys with cash, but believes his personal details must have remained on the retailer’s records after he took it back to be repaired. He said he was “none the wiser” after receiving the email as to whether his personal details had ended up in the hands of fraudsters or not.

He said: “I am quite concerned. As far as anything financial is concerned, I know I have protection from the bank. I’m more concerned about my personal details.”

Press Association