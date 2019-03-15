Cricket Test match cancelled as Bangladesh players avoid mosque gun attack

An international cricket match between New Zealand and Bangladesh has been cancelled after players from the visiting team narrowly avoided a mass shooting at a mosque in Christchurch on Friday.

An international cricket match between New Zealand and Bangladesh has been cancelled after players from the visiting team narrowly avoided a mass shooting at a mosque in Christchurch on Friday.

New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White said there had been a “joint decision” to call off the Third Test, which had been scheduled to start in Christchurch on Saturday.

“On behalf of New Zealand Cricket, heartfelt condolences to those affected,” said Mr White. “I’ve spoken to my counterpart at Bangladesh cricket – we agree it’s inappropriate to play cricket at this time.

“Both teams are deeply affected.

“We are shocked and appalled, as I am sure all New Zealanders are. We are offering support to all those within the teams affected by the situation and are continuing to take advice from authorities on the ground.”

Bangladesh Team Manager Khaled Mashud Pilot speaks to the media following the incident of shooting in Christchurch. pic.twitter.com/DDKcC3tPkO — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 15, 2019

Earlier, members of the Bangladesh cricket team described on social media how they narrowly avoided the mosque shooting on New Zealand’s South Island.

Players and members of the team’s coaching staff were reportedly on their bus, approaching the Masjid Al Noor mosque in Hagley Park, when the shooting started.

Opening batsman Tamim Iqbal tweeted: “entire team got saved from active shooters. Frightening experience and please keep us in your prayers.”

Performance analyst Shrinivas Chandrasekeran, also on Twitter, posted: “Just escaped active shooters. Heartbeats pumping badly and panic everywhere.”

Player Mushfiqur Rahim posted “Alhamdulillah Allah save us today while shooting in Christchurch in the mosque. We (were) extremely lucky … never want to see this things happen again … pray for us.”

All members of the Bangladesh Cricket Team in Christchurch, are safely back in the hotel following the incident of shooting in the city.



The Bangladesh Cricket Board is in constant contact with the players and team management.#ChristchurchMosqueAttack pic.twitter.com/TTpIFxLp05 — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 15, 2019

Mario Villavarayen, a strength and conditioning coach with the Bangladesh team, told New Zealand media that the players did not see the gunman but heard shots. He said they were shaken but unhurt.

“I spoke to one of them shortly after,” Mr Villavarayen said. “They were at the ground and just started running. The coaching staff were all at the hotel.”

New Zealand Cricket said all players and support staff were “safe and accounted for”, and a Bangladesh team spokesman later said all players had returned to the team hotel.

“We are offering support to all those within the teams affected by the situation and are continuing to take advice from authorities on the ground.” - NZC CEO David White https://t.co/GL6XLH7UTj — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 15, 2019

The Bangladesh players reportedly left the bus and fled on foot to nearby Hagley Oval, where the match against New Zealand had been scheduled to be played.

Mohammad Islam, a journalist travelling with the Bangladesh team, told the Associated Press the team was meeting on Friday night to discuss when they might leave New Zealand.

He expected they would depart as soon as arrangements could be made. Players were shaken, distressed and in no mental state to consider playing cricket.

Mr Islam confirmed that some players and coaching staff were travelling by bus to the mosque which is close to the centre of Christchurch city and also close to Hagley Oval where the Third Test was to be played.

As the players arrived at the ground they heard but did not see the shooting taking place. The players were kept on the bus by police but later allowed to leave and to walk to Hagley Oval.

International Cricket Council chief executive David Richardson said the sport’s governing body “fully supports the decision to cancel the Test match”.

“Our thoughts and sincere condolences go out to the families and friends of those affected by this horrendous incident in Christchurch,” Mr Richardson said. “Both teams, staff and match officials are safe.”

Press Association