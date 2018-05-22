A private jet crashed off the end of the runway of the international airport in Honduras’ capital Tegucigalpa on Tuesday, but the crew and passengers were rescued and reported to be out of danger.

Crew and passengers rescued after private jet crashes at Honduras airport

Honduras’ emergency management agency posted photographs showing a white Gulfstream jet that appeared broken in half near the centre.

Firefighters sprayed foam on to the scene and part of the plane appeared to lie across a street. The private jet crashed off the end of the runway at Tegucigalpa’s airport (Fernando Antonio/AP) The FlightAware website said the flight originated in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday morning.

Federal Aviation Administration records show the plane registered to TVPX Aircraft Solutions in North Salt Lake, Utah. The emergency agency said through Twitter that first responders rescued passengers and crew.

It did not give the number of those aboard, but said all were alive. Honduras firefighters posted photos of the crash and said there were nine people injured.

Video from the scene showed what appeared to be nearby residents pulling people out of the damaged fuselage while others sprayed the plane with handheld fire extinguishers. Tegucigalpa’s airport has long been notorious as one of the more difficult approaches in the hemisphere, surrounded by mountaintops and residential neighbourhoods.

Press Association