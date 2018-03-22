Crest Nicholson signals strong demand for houses

In a brief trading update ahead of its annual general meeting, the group pointed to full year forward sales growth of 15% to £620 million.

Chairman William Rucker said: “The board is pleased to report that the trading environment highlighted at the preliminary results announcement in January continues to be generally robust with good sales growth across our areas of operation.

“Demand for new homes continues to be strong underpinned by high levels of employment and Government policies to improve access to housing; levels of sales price inflation have moderated which is also helping to maintain affordability for purchasers.”