Credit Suisse troubles deepen as Saudis baulk at more investment

Shares in the globally connected Swiss bank Credit Suisse plunged on Wednesday after it identified weaknesses in its internal controls and its largest shareholder declined to provide more investment.

At one point, Credit Suisse shares lost more than a quarter of their value, hitting a record low after the bank’s biggest shareholder – the Saudi National Bank – told news outlets that it would not inject more money into the bank, which was beset by problems long before the US banks collapsed.

The turmoil prompted an automatic pause in trading of Credit Suisse shares on the Swiss market and sent shares of other European banks tumbling, some by double digits. That fanned new fears about the health of financial institutions following the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in the US.

Speaking at a financial conference in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, Credit Suisse Chairman Axel Lehmann defended the bank, saying, “we already took the medicine” to reduce risks.

When asked if he would rule out government assistance in the future, he said: “That’s not a topic... We are regulated. We have strong capital ratios, very strong balance sheet. We are all hands on deck, so that’s not a topic whatsoever.”

A day earlier, Credit Suisse reported that managers had identified “material weaknesses” in the bank’s internal controls on financial reporting as of the end of last year. That fanned new doubts about the bank’s ability to weather the storm.

Credit Suisse stock dropped about 30pc, to about 1.6 Swiss francs (€1.62), before clawing back to a 24pc loss in late afternoon trading on the SIX stock exchange. At its lowest, the price was down more than 85pc from February 2021. The stock has suffered a long, sustained decline. In 2007, the bank’s shares traded at more than 80 francs each.

The turbulence came a day ahead of a meeting by the European Central Bank. President Christine Lagarde said last week, before the US failures, that the bank would “very likely” increase its benchmark rates by a half percentage point to press its fight against inflation. Markets were watching closely to see if the bank carries through despite the latest turmoil.

Credit Suisse is “a much bigger concern for the global economy” than the midsize US banks that collapsed, said Andrew Kenningham, chief Europe economist for Capital Economics.

The troubles “once more raise the question about whether this is the beginning of a global crisis or just another idiosyncratic case,” Mr Kenningham said in a research note. “Credit Suisse was widely seen as the weakest link among Europe’s large banks, but it is not the only bank which has struggled with weak profitability in recent years.”

The Swiss National Bank declined to comment. The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority did not immediately respond to calls and emails seeking comment.

Following an announcement in October, Saudi National Bank invested some 1.5bn Swiss francs to acquire a holding in Credit Suisse of just under 10pc.

Share prices plunged after Saudi National Bank Chairman Ammar Al Khudairy told Bloomberg and Reuters that the bank has ruled out further investments in Credit Suisse to avoid regulations that kick in with a stake above 10pc.

The Swiss bank was pushing to raise money from investors and roll out a new strategy to overcome an array of troubles, including bad bets on hedge funds, repeated shake-ups of its top management and a spying scandal involving Zurich rival UBS.

