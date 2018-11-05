Crawshaw job losses: Full list of affected locations

Butcher’s chain Crawshaw has closed 35 stores and one factory after appointing administrators last week, resulting in 354 job losses.

Administrators are now seeking a buyer for the business in a bid to preserve the 261 remaining jobs.

Redundancies are spread across the following locations:

Ashton (12 redundancies)

Astley factory (8 redundancies)

Astley shop (14 redundancies)

Astley office (4 redundancies)

Belle Vale (9 redundancies)

Birchwood (10 redundancies)

Birkenhead (8 redundancies)

Blackburn (9 redundancies)

Bolton (8 redundancies)

Bramley (9 redundancies)

Burnley (9 redundancies)

Bury (9 redundancies)

Castleford (7 redundancies)

Chesterfield (7 redundancies)

Chorley (5 redundancies)

Derby (16 redundancies)

Gainsborough (10 redundancies)

Gorton (10 redundancies)

Head Office – Hellaby (11 redundancies)

Hellaby – production/warehouse (14 redundancies)

Huddersfield (14 redundancies)

Hyde (7 redundancies)

Leeds Merrion (6 redundancies)

Leicester (9 redundancies)

Leicester Factory Shop (5 redundancies)

Loughborough (13 redundancies)

Mansfield (9 redundancies)

Retford (6 redundancies)

Rochdale (16 redundancies)

Rotherham (7 redundancies)

Sheffield The Moor (8 redundancies)

Southport (11 redundancies)

St Helens (9 redundancies)

Stretford (12 redundancies)

Wakefield (7 redundancies)

Warrington (7 redundancies)

Widnes (7 redundancies)

Worksop (6 redundancies)

York (6 redundancies)

