News World News

Monday 5 November 2018

Crawshaw job losses: Full list of affected locations

The butcher’s chain has gone into administration.

More than 350 jobs will go following the company’s collapse (PA)
More than 350 jobs will go following the company’s collapse (PA)

By Alys Key, Press Association City Reporter

Butcher’s chain Crawshaw has closed 35 stores and one factory after appointing administrators last week, resulting in 354 job losses.

Administrators are now seeking a buyer for the business in a bid to preserve the 261 remaining jobs.

Redundancies are spread across the following locations:

Ashton (12 redundancies)
Astley factory (8 redundancies)
Astley shop (14 redundancies)
Astley office (4 redundancies)
Belle Vale (9 redundancies)
Birchwood (10 redundancies)
Birkenhead (8 redundancies)
Blackburn (9 redundancies)
Bolton (8 redundancies)
Bramley (9 redundancies)
Burnley (9 redundancies)
Bury (9 redundancies)
Castleford (7 redundancies)
Chesterfield (7 redundancies)
Chorley (5 redundancies)
Derby (16 redundancies)
Gainsborough (10 redundancies)
Gorton (10 redundancies)
Head Office – Hellaby (11 redundancies)
Hellaby – production/warehouse (14 redundancies)
Huddersfield (14 redundancies)
Hyde (7 redundancies)
Leeds Merrion (6 redundancies)
Leicester (9 redundancies)
Leicester Factory Shop (5 redundancies)
Loughborough (13 redundancies)
Mansfield (9 redundancies)
Retford (6 redundancies)
Rochdale (16 redundancies)
Rotherham (7 redundancies)
Sheffield The Moor (8 redundancies)
Southport (11 redundancies)
St Helens (9 redundancies)
Stretford (12 redundancies)
Wakefield (7 redundancies)
Warrington (7 redundancies)
Widnes (7 redundancies)
Worksop (6 redundancies)
York (6 redundancies)

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News