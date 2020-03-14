Covid-19: Cases spread worldwide as China shows signs of recovery

People wear face masks as they shop at a market in Beijing (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

China has continued to ease the lockdown on Hubei – the centre of the coronavirus outbreak – as the rest of the world mobilises against the pandemic.

The Covid-19 virus which emerged in the province late last year has spread exponentially in the Middle East, Europe and North America, leading US president Donald Trump to declare a state of emergency for the United States on Friday.

Countries across the world have implemented increasingly severe measures to halt the spread, including closing borders and schools.

New Zealand announced all incoming passengers, including New Zealand citizens, will be required to isolate themselves for 14 days, with few exceptions.

The steps being implemented globally increasingly mirror those taken by China, which in January made the unprecedented decision to halt outbound transportation from cities with a combined population of more than 60 million people, starting with the epicentre of Wuhan in the central province of Hubei.

The spread of Covid-19 in the country has slowed dramatically, according to China’s National Health Commission.

The commission reported thousands of new cases daily last month, but recorded only 13 new deaths and 11 new cases in their latest update on Saturday.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has introduced strict quarantine measures (Mark Baker/AP)

The government of Hubei lowered its health risk assessments for all counties in the province outside of Wuhan, which is the only city that remains “high risk”.

Several Hubei municipalities are gradually resuming public transportation services and reopening businesses.

Waning outbreaks in Asia stand in contrast with an escalating number of infections elsewhere.

In the US, which reported its 50th death from the outbreak on Friday, Mr Trump said the new emergency decree will open up 50 billion dollars (£40 billion) for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak.

Medical staff members check the temperature of a passenger at the border crossing with Germany in Rozvadov, Czech Republic (Petr David Josek/AP)

“We will defeat this threat,” TMr rump told a news conference. “When America is tested, America rises to the occasion.”

New Zealand’s new measures, which Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called some of the toughest border restrictions in the world, go into effect on Monday.

The only countries exempt from the restrictions are a handful of Pacific islands which have not yet had any cases of Covid-19.

New Zealand has had only six confirmed cases of the illness, and all of those have been connected with international travellers and there have been no signs yet of any local outbreaks.

The head of the World Health Organisation said Europe was now the “epicentre of the pandemic.”

Reflecting that reality, the government of the Czech Republic made a middle of the night announcement ordering retail businesses including shopping malls to close as of Saturday morning.

The exceptions include those providing essential services such as supermarkets, petrol stations and pharmacies.

Global cases of coronavirus (PA Graphics)

New infections in Italy soared by more than 2,500 on Friday and virus-related deaths made their biggest single-day jump there, increasing by 250.

In the three weeks since the country identified its first virus cluster, Italy has reached a total of 17,600 confirmed cases, with 1,266 deaths.

The government has ordered an unprecedented lockdown, ordering businesses to close and restricting movement.

New infections also rose sharply in Spain, and the government put 60,000 people in four towns on a mandatory lockdown on Friday that echoed the situation in Italy.

In Madrid, which is struggling with nearly 2,000 infections, many in nursing homes, the government was pooling intensive care units and considering offers by hotel chains to transform rooms into sick wards.

