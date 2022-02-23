THE Russian Ambassador has been summoned to Iveagh House for a diplomatic dressing-down over Russia’s actions on Ukraine.

Simon Coveney told the Dáil that Yuri Filatov, the Russian envoyed was being “summoned” to hear the Government’s protests.

“I have instructed senior officials in my Department to summon the Russian Ambassador this evening to underline Ireland’s strong views on these issues,” Mr Coveney said.

Ireland stands alongside Ukraine at this critical moment, the Minister for Foreign Affairs said.

This country had spoken clearly at the UN Security Council to underline that Vladimir Putin’s decision to recognise the breakaway territories of Donetsk and Luhansk was a flagrant violation of international law, he said.

“This is the time to show the courage to pull back from the precipice and return to dialogue and diplomacy.”

Read More

There are estimated to be at least 110 Russian tactical battlegroups and some 190,000 troops in place in and around Ukraine’s borders with Russia and Belarus, he said.

“In addition, we are seeing the deployment of very substantial naval assets, including in the Black Sea and Caspian Sea, as well as combat aircraft and helicopters,” he said.

“This massive build-up of troops and combat equipment is happening at the same time as a significant increase in false flag operations, disinformation and propaganda efforts,” he said.

“All of this would suggest – contrary to the Russian Government’s repeated assertion that it has no wish to invade – a very real possibility that President Putin is considering a full-scale invasion of that country,” Mr Coveney told the Dáil as the Ukrainian Ambassador, Larysa Gerasko, watched from the distinguished visitors’ gallery.

“It is our responsibility as a parliament to stand up and speak out to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders,” he said.

He pledged that Ireland’s “unwavering support for Ukraine” would resonate throughout. There was broad sympathy with Ukraine across Irish society, he said. A sense of solidarity had been palpable as the crisis dominated international news, he said, with Ukrainian Irish in the top ten of dual nationality passport holders here.

“The decision by President Putin to recognise the so-called ‘People’s Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk’ does not change those borders one iota. Ukraine’s borders today are what they were on Monday and what they were on its independence over 30 years ago in 1991,” he said.

Ireland has a deep understanding, informed by our history, that dialogue and respect resolves disputes, not violence, he said. “This drives our solidarity with Ukraine.”

“We see clearly that the Russian government is clearly willing to use military aggression against Ukraine in order to get what it wants. This has no place in the modern world.”

Russia will not gain from trying to impose its will on Ukraine by force. All it threatens to achieve is a further cycle of senseless bloodshed, he said, noting that the conflict had to date claimed over 14,000 lives.

But he added: “Our deep concern about the actions of the Russian leadership does not diminish the friendship and respect we have for ordinary Russians including those who have built a future in Ireland.”

Despite an extraordinarily serious situation, Ukraine had shown commendable restraint and resolve, he said. “But this issue is wider than Ukraine. It affects the whole of Europe. A harm against one affects all.” EU unity had been remarkable, he added.

He outlined the EU sanctions and said the bloc “stands ready to adopt additional measures at a later stage if needed.”

“Ireland will work to ensure that all EU sanctions are implemented here, including in respect of financial services and the IFSC.

A Russian attack would be met with severe consequences, Mr Coveney said. “Dialogue and diplomacy remain the only way forward.”