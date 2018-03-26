Coutts banker resigns following harassment allegations

A Coutts banker has resigned after facing increased pressure over allegations of harassment of female colleagues.

A spokeswoman for the private bank confirmed that Harry Keogh stepped down with immediate effect last week and an internal notice on Monday informed staff of his departure.

Coutts, owned by state-backed Royal Bank of Scotland, declined to comment further. It is understood that the decision came amid heightened pressure following a report by the Wall Street Journal earlier this month.

It said Mr Keogh and a group of fellow bankers were the subject of an internal investigation in 2015 over alleged inappropriate behaviour, which included heavy drinking, lewd comments and unwanted physical contact with female colleagues. The investigation resulted in formal discipline by the bank against Mr Keogh.

The bank, which counts the Queen among its clients, gave the banker a written warning, assigned him a coach, and withheld his bonus for that year. No other colleagues were given formal discipline following the investigation.

Mr Keogh, who has denied the allegations, worked at Coutts and other divisions across RBS for about 20 years, and was last listed as a managing director for the London Private Wealth division. He could not be contacted for comment.

The news comes amid a growing movement to shine light on sexual harassment and sexism across sectors from film to financial services.

The UK business world was rocked earlier this year when a Financial Times investigation exposed alleged sexual harassment by attendees at the most recent Presidents Club dinner.

The men-only event attracted esteemed figures from the world of business. It has since shut down.

Press Association