Coutts banker resigns following harassment allegations

A Coutts banker has resigned after facing increased pressure over allegations of harassment against female colleagues.

A spokeswoman for the private bank confirmed that Harry Keogh stepped down with immediate effect last week and an internal notice informed staff of his departure on Monday.

Coutts, which is owned by state-backed Royal Bank of Scotland, declined to comment further. It is understood that the decision came amid heightened pressure following a report by the Wall Street Journal earlier this month.

It said Mr Keogh and a group of fellow bankers were hit with an internal investigation in 2015 over inappropriate behaviour, which included heavy drinking, making lewd comments and unwanted physical contact with female colleagues. The investigation resulted in formal discipline by the bank against Mr Keogh.

The bank, which counts the Queen among its clients, gave the banker a written warning, assigned Mr Keogh a coach, and withheld his bonus for that year. No other colleagues were given formal discipline following the investigation.

Mr Keogh, who has refuted some of the allegations, worked at Coutts and other divisions across RBS for about 20 years, and was last listed as a managing director for the London Private Wealth division. The news comes amid a growing movement to shine light on sexual harassment and sexism across sectors from film to financial services.

The UK business world was rocked earlier this year when a Financial Times investigation exposed alleged instances of sexual harassment by attendees at the most recent Presidents Club dinner.

The men-only event attracted esteemed figures from the world of business, and has since shut down.

Press Association