A court in Germany has sided with chipmaker Qualcomm in a patent dispute with Apple that could see sales of older iPhone models halted.

Court ruling could see sales of older iPhones halted in Germany

The Munich regional court ruled that Apple and its subsidiaries had breached a European patent held by San Diego-based Qualcomm.

The court said in a statement that this effectively means Apple is “banned from offering or distributing unlicensed” devices including the iPhone 7, iPhone 8 and iPhone X.

An iPhone 7 (Yui Mok/PA)

The “plus” variants of the iPhones 7 and 8 are also affected.

The ruling can be challenged but judges said that if Qualcomm wants the verdict enforced in the meantime, it needs to deposit a security of about 1.34 billion euros (£1.21 billion).

The disputed patent regulates the amount of energy provided to the phones’ telecom chips.

