| 6.4°C Dublin

Court halts independent review of documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate

The decision by the three-judge panel represents a significant win for federal prosecutors.

Donald Trump (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) Expand

Close

Donald Trump (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Donald Trump (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Donald Trump (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

By Eric Tucker, Associated Press

A US federal appeals court has ended an independent review of documents seized from Donald Trump’s Florida estate, removing a hurdle the Justice Department said had delayed its criminal investigation into the retention of top-secret government information.

The decision by the three-judge panel represents a significant win for federal prosecutors, clearing the way for them to use as part of their investigation the entire tranche of documents seized during an FBI search of Mar-a-Lago on August 8.

It also amounts to a sharp repudiation of arguments by the former president’s lawyers, who for months had said that he was entitled to have a so-called “special master” conduct a neutral review of the thousands of documents taken from the property.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy