Court grants stay to Muslim inmate over ban on imam at execution chamber

A state may be violating the religious rights of a Muslim inmate set for execution by refusing to allow an imam at his death, a US federal court said on Wednesday in blocking the lethal injection.

The 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals granted a stay for Dominique Ray, 42, a day before he was scheduled to die for the murder of a teenager more than two decades ago.

The state of Alabama indicated it would appeal.

Ray objected to Alabama’s practice of allowing a Christian prison chaplain, who is a prison system employee, to stand near the inmate during the lethal injection and to pray with the inmate if the inmate requests it.

Ray asked to bring in his imam to stand with him during the procedure, but was told he could not because only prison employees were allowed in the execution chamber.

A three-judge panel of judges wrote that it was “exceedingly loath to substitute our judgment on prison procedures”.

But, they added that it “looks substantially likely to us that Alabama has run afoul of the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment”.

“The central constitutional problem here is that the state has regularly placed a Christian cleric in the execution room to minister to the needs of Christian inmates, but has refused to provide the same benefit to a devout Muslim and all other non-Christians,” the three-judge panel wrote.

The Alabama chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations said it supported Ray’s bid to have an Islamic leader present.

“We welcome this decision and hope Mr Ray will ultimately be provided equal access to spiritual guidance,” Ali Massoud, government affairs coordinator for CAIR-Alabama, said in a statement.

In opposing the stay, the Alabama attorney general’s office said Alabama allows inmates to visit with a spiritual adviser of their choosing before an execution, and they can have the adviser witness the execution from a room adjoining the execution chamber.

They said the state has a security interest in keeping non-prison employees out of the room during the procedure.

The state agreed to remove the prison chaplain from the chamber but the federal appeals court said the case merited review.

Robert Dunham, executive director, of the Death Penalty Information Centre which studies capital punishment in the US, says generally other states allow spiritual or religious advisers to accompany the inmate up to the execution chamber but not into it.

Instead the adviser can witness the execution, as do other people, from a designated area.

He did not know of any other states where the execution protocol calls for a Christian chaplain to be present in the execution chamber.

Even though the chaplain is now not going to be in the room with Ray, the fact that Christian inmates being executed would have access to a chaplain in a similar situation is potentially problematic, Mr Dunham said.

“The constitutional issue here is not whether he is able to have an imam present, it’s whether he is entitled to have the same religious treatment as Christian prisoners who are being executed,” he said.

Ray was convicted in the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old Tiffany Harville.

Harville disappeared from her Selma home in July 1995.

Her decomposing body was found in a field a month later.

