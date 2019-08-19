News World News

Monday 19 August 2019

Court case adjourned for British teenager in Cyprus ‘fake rape’ case

The British woman, who is charged with falsely accusing 12 Israelis of rape, is being given more time to prepare her defence with her new legal team.

Elite police unit officers escort a 19-year old British woman, with head covered, to Famagusta court in Paralimni, Cyprus (Philippos Christou/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

Court proceedings against a 19-year-old British woman who faces a public nuisance charge for allegedly falsely accusing 12 Israelis of rape have been adjourned until August 27 in order to give her new legal team time to prepare their defence.

A defence lawyer told a Paralimni court judge on Monday that the defence team is waiting for a reply from Cyprus’ attorney general to a written request seeking authorisation for UK lawyer Lewis Power QC to also represent the British woman along with Cypriot lawyer Nicoletta Charalambidou.

Elite police unit officers escort the 19-year old British woman (Philippos Christou/AP)

The British woman’s former lawyer resigned because of a “serious disagreement” with his client.

His resignation followed UK media reports that the woman claimed she was forced by Cypriot investigators to retract her original rape report.

Cypriot police denied the allegation.

