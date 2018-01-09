Court battle to be held over cult killer Charles Manson's remains and estate

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge on Monday scheduled a hearing later this month to determine the county where the matter should be decided.

Manson died at a hospital in Kern County in November but was incarcerated in Corcoran State Prison in neighbouring Kings County.

A lawyer representing the purported grandson says Los Angeles County is the proper venue because Manson lived there before he was imprisoned for orchestrating the 1969 killings of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and eight other people.