Counting begins in India’s marathon election

Indian election officials have begun counting votes that were cast in the country’s mammoth general elections.

The count began on Thursday morning and was expected to conclude by the evening.

Half a dozen exit polls showed prime minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party remaining in power for another five years.

In the world’s largest democratic exercise, some 900 million people were registered to cast ballots for 542 seats in India’s lower house of Parliament in seven phases of polling staggered over six weeks.

The election has been seen as a referendum on Mr Modi, whose economic reforms broadly have not succeeded but whose popularity as a social underdog in India’s highly stratified society has endured.

