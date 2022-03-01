| 7.1°C Dublin

Corridors for civilians to leave Mariupol set up with imminent attack expected

The capture of the port would help Russia establish a land corridor between Crimea and the Russian mainland.

Apartment buildings are seen in city of Mariupol, Ukraine (Sergei Grits/AP) Expand

Close

Apartment buildings are seen in city of Mariupol, Ukraine (Sergei Grits/AP)

Apartment buildings are seen in city of Mariupol, Ukraine (Sergei Grits/AP)

Apartment buildings are seen in city of Mariupol, Ukraine (Sergei Grits/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

The separatist forces in Donetsk say they have established two corridors for the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol, an indication that a large attack on the key Azov Sea port could be imminent.

Eduard Basurin, a spokesman for the separatists’ military, said civilian safety of movement is guaranteed until Wednesday in the corridors.

A pregnant woman and children sit on a bench in the improvised bomb shelter in a sports centre, which can accommodate up to 2000 people, in Mariupol, Ukraine (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP) Expand

Close

A pregnant woman and children sit on a bench in the improvised bomb shelter in a sports centre, which can accommodate up to 2000 people, in Mariupol, Ukraine (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

A pregnant woman and children sit on a bench in the improvised bomb shelter in a sports centre, which can accommodate up to 2000 people, in Mariupol, Ukraine (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

A pregnant woman and children sit on a bench in the improvised bomb shelter in a sports centre, which can accommodate up to 2000 people, in Mariupol, Ukraine (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Mariupol, an industrial centre, is seen as a key target for Russian forces for its economic value and its location.

Its capture would help Russia establish a land corridor between Crimea and the Russian mainland.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy