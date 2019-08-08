Coroner heads to Greek island where UK scientist found dead

A coroner has travelled to the Aegean island of Ikaria for a preliminary assessment of the scene where the body of a British scientist was found, before a formal post-mortem is conducted.

The body of Cyprus-based astrophysicist Natalie Christopher, 34, a keen trail runner, was found in a 65ft deep ravine on Wednesday afternoon, two days after she went missing.

She had been reported missing on Monday by her Cypriot partner after she went for a morning run in an area near her hotel with trails along steep cliffs and deep ravines.

The coroner arrived on Ikaria from Athens on Thursday.

Ms Christopher’s body is likely to be transported to Athens for a full post-mortem to determine the cause of death.

