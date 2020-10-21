Your Level 5 questions answered: Can my kids play outside with friends, is church ‘essential’ and can I travel more than 5km to collect something?

It can be hard to keep track of what is allowed as new restrictions come into effect.

The rules for Level 5 are fairly straight forward, but where more complex questions arise, it can be hard to know how rules are applied.

So here we untangle some of the regulations round the new restrictions. We asked our readers to submit their questions and here are the answers.

Q: Can my kids play out in the street with their friends?

A: It is possible to meet with one other household in an outdoor setting which is not a home or garden, such as a park, including for exercise.

However no other social or family gatherings should take place, so that would rule out gangs of children from multiple houses congregating outside to play.

Q: Can you have a childminder into your home to look after kids if both parents are essential workers?

A: Yes this is allowed. Under the restrictions, no visitors to home or garden are allowed, with the exception of visits for essential purposes (for example, family reasons such as providing care to children, elderly or vulnerable people, or as part of a support bubble).

Q: Are immigration services still open? Specifically Garda registration for the first time. Until you get a stamp you can't work, so it is causing financial stress for some families.

A: Further to the Government announcement on updated measures to respond to Covid-19, Registration Office, Immigration Service Delivery, at Burgh Quay, Dublin 2 will temporarily close to the public for 1st time registration appointments and with effect from Wednesday October 21, 2020 at 7pm. Further updates on re-opening will follow.

All renewals in the Dublin area are now being processed online only and the system has been available for all applicants since July 20, 2020 at inisonline.jahs.ie Renewal applications will continue to be accepted and processed online and passports will be returned to customers by post as normal.

Q: How do the restrictions affect outdoor non-group sports like tennis or golf?

A: No training or matches should take place, with the following exceptions: non-contact training can continue for school-aged children, outdoors in pods of 15. Further guidance for this is being prepared.

Also professional, elite sports and senior inter-county Gaelic games, horse racing and greyhound racing are permitted to continue behind closed doors.

Q: If your partner is severely immune compromised with additional underlying health issues and you are the only other person at home, are you able to come out of work on PUP to protect your partner?

A: The entitlements for the PUP can be found here: https://www.gov.ie/en/service/be74d3-covid-19-pandemic-unemployment-payment/

Q: One reason I am allowed to travel further than 5km is to visit a grave. Does it have to be the grave of someone I know? How would I prove this? Can I travel any distance to visit a grave?

A: Government concession is based on people acting in good faith. The intention is to ensure that family members can visit the local graveyard where close family are buried.

It is to avoid family members who regularly visit the graves of loved ones falling foul of the 5km rule and to acknowledge the importance of this for some people’s well-being.

Read More

Q: Can I travel via public transport from Cork to Mayo if it means my daughter can see her dad? That would be our bubble, we share parenting.

A: A support bubble can be formed if you share parenting or custody arrangements, and also if you are living alone with children under the age of 18. Public transport use should be fine in this instance as it is essential travel.

Q: Construction stays open, does that include tradesmen doing small home improvements like fitted furniture, flooring, etc?

A: Tradesmen will continue to operate during Level 5 restrictions. It allows “the supply and delivery of maintenance and repair services to businesses and places of residence (including electrical, gas, plumbing, glazing and roofing services).” Householders would be expected to hold off on more routine non-essential jobs until after lockdown is lifted.

Q: Can a coach or child attend GAA training in pods of 15 if they have to travel more than 5km from their house to attend?

A: It is allowed to take school-aged children to permitted training even it if is outside 5km of home. Non-contact training can continue for school-age children, outdoors in pods of 15. Coaches should be able to travel too. Further guidance for this is being prepared.

Q: Can children travel to their normal soccer training sessions which are based more than 5km away and in a different county?

A: Yes, see above.

Q: There are 25 people allowed at weddings. Can you travel further than 5km to attend a wedding?

A: Yes, weddings (and funerals) are one of the exemptions allowed for in the regulations, so you can travel further than 5km from home.

Q: Is our bubble allowed to include people more than 5km away from us? My closest family live in Mayo and I live in Dublin.

A: The advice is wherever possible, you should choose a household in your locality to form your support bubble, but you can form a support bubble with a household outside the 5km limit.

The reason for this is to prevent the spread of Covid-19 between areas that might have lots of cases and ones that have low numbers of cases.

Q: If you are an adult living alone, do you qualify for a support bubble? If so, and if the household you are pairing with is beyond the 5km radius, how would you prevent guards from fining the person travelling to visit you?

A: Support bubbles are designed to help you if you live on your own. You can only form a support bubble with one other household if they are not already part of a support bubble.

You can visit the home of those in your support bubble and they can visit your home. You can also meet outdoors and in places other than home.

Wherever possible, you should choose a household in your locality to form your support bubble, but you can form a support bubble with a household outside the 5km limit.

If you are complying with the regulations, there should be no issue in terms of fines. As a senior source pointed out: “gardaí will operate a common-sense approach” to enforcement. Garda members engage, educate, encourage and, as a last resort, enforce.

Q: Does the NCT remain open? Can I travel further than 5km for my NCT appointment?

A: The NCT service is deemed an essential service and customers travelling for existing, scheduled appointments are exempt from the travel restrictions.

All NCT centres are fully operational and customers should only attend for existing, scheduled appointments.

Q: Can people travel over 5km to get to church for private prayer?

A: If your usual or the nearest church is more than 5km away you may travel.

Q: Is church considered "essential" like schools, GAA matches and horse racing? If not, why not?

A: Religious services are available online and churches are open for private prayer. The public health measures in place to suppress the disease transmission are intended to minimise the risks to public health while striking the right balance in prioritising and protecting some activities over others.

Such activities include health and social care services, education and other essential needs, work and economic activity, and other key societal interests (in so far as possible) such as sports and important family gatherings.

Each level of the framework contains a “basket” of measures which are intended, collectively, to contribute to lowering risk of transmission in alignment with the risk level at that time.

Q: Can I view houses more than 5km from my home?

A: Viewings are online with arrangements for limited physical viewings in certain circumstances as the process progresses.

Q: Can I order goods from shops deemed ‘non-essential’ and collect them? Can I go further than 5km to do this?

A: That depends on what you are collecting. It is permissible to collect medicines and other health products outside the 5km limit and food.

Travel outside 5km is for essential purposes only.

Read More

Online Editors