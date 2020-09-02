Young doctor who fell acutely ill after contracting Covid-19 pleads with people not to underestimate the virus

A young doctor who fell acutely ill after he contracted Covid-19 has pleaded with young people not to underestimate the virus.

Dr Owen O'Flynn (23), a fitness fanatic who played three sports, spent almost a week in intensive care in the very hospital where he had been working.

Dr O'Flynn is one of the keynote speakers at a special webinar event on Saturday for Irish intensive care unit staff organised by the National Covid-19 Research Group.

Now, he has added his voice to calls for people to strictly adhere to all virus protection measures including wearing face masks, complying with social distancing guidelines and following a rigorous sanitisation regime.

"This is a marathon and not a sprint - this virus is going to be with us for some time so it is vital that people follow the guidelines to keep themselves and others safe," he said.

The doctor, who hails from Bantry in west Cork, played GAA with his local club, Bantry Blues, and two years ago climbed Mt Kilimanjaro with colleagues of the Surgeon Noonan Society after almost two months working at African clinics.

Despite being fit and with no underlying health conditions, he fell gravely ill last May and ended up in the intensive care unit at Cork University Hospital (CUH).

"I was really fit - I played three different sports up until my final year in university. I lived almost directly across the road from CUHbut the virus left me so sick I could hardly walk to the hospital."

Dr O'Flynn graduated in 2019 and found himself, like other young doctors, on the frontline of the battle against Covid-19.

He initially felt ill last May with aches, pains, nausea and extreme fatigue.

On the May Bank Holiday weekend, he felt so ill he was taken into CUH.

He was in a virus monitoring room for two days before his condition suddenly deteriorated and he had to be rushed to ICU.

"They were the scariest days of my life," he said.

"I was young, I was fit and I had no underlying health conditions. And yet I was acutely ill."

Thanks to the expert care of CUH doctors, he rallied and was transferred back to a virus monitoring room from ICU after six days.

While in ICU, he was placed on a high-flow, pressurised oxygen system but, thankfully, recovered sufficiently that he did not have to be incubated.

On May 15, he was allowed return to his Bantry home where he was cared for his by family for several weeks as he recuperated.

"I was still very weak - even trying to walk around my own house left be totally breathless," he said.

The virus left the young doctor with a respiratory problem and with cardiac complications.

Now, he wants everyone - but especially young people - to appreciate that the virus is something not to be underestimated.

"My message is that people should please, please follow the guidelines. I have just two contacts outside of work - and that is the way it should be for people."

"This virus is going to be with us for a long time, most likely another year. So everyone needs to follow the guidelines."

The webinar is hosted by the Intensive Care Society of Ireland, the Joint Faculty of Intensive Care Medicine of Ireland and the College of Anaesthesiologists of Ireland.

While two sessions are for doctors and the medical community, a third session is open to the public via Zoom.

The President of the College of Anaesthesiologists of Ireland Dr. Brian Kinirons, said it was an opportunity to share knowledge of how

Ireland responded to Covid-19.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for medical professionals to share their learning and experiences and for members of the public to hear first-hand from the frontline medical community about the Covid-19 pandemic.”

While the event is free to attend, you must pre-register here.

