Young child admitted to ICU with Covid-19

A young child has been admitted to ICU to battle Covid-19.

The child, who is between the age of five and 14, was admitted to ICU between Monday and Tuesday.

This is according to the latest of the daily reports prepared by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre for the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), released on Tuesday.

According to Monday's report, two children in this age bracket had been admitted to ICU, however, Tuesday's report revealed another child between five and 14 had been admitted.

A spokesperson for the HSE told Independent.ie that they do not comment on individual cases, however, that the figures were updated to reveal three in that age bracket admitted to ICU since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

The latest report revealed that as of midnight on Tuesday, this case was just one of 0.73pc of children in this age bracket who contract Covid-19 who require ICU treatment.

Since the pandemic began, 319 cases in this age bracket have been registered, with 18 requiring hospital treatment and three needing ICU.

The younger bracket, of between newborn babies and infants of four years has not seen a single ICU admittance with 156 cases registered, 19 of whom attended a hospital.

The third bracket, of 15 to 24 years olds has seen 1842, with 5.95pc (197) hospitalised and 15 (3.66pc) admitted to ICU.

So far there have been no Covid-19-related fatalities in Ireland in the two youngest age brackets with the youngest fatalities in Ireland to date involve two people aged 17 and 23.

In this, the third youngest age bracket, Covid-19 has proven fatal in just 0.11pc of cases, compared to 26.45pc in the oldest age bracket - those aged 85 and older.

Online Editors