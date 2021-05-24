Young adults in ICU as Limerick hit by surge of 259 Covid cases in eight days

A NUMBER of young adults with Covid-19 are being treated in the intensive care unit at University Hospital Limerick, as the midwest deals with a surge of 272 confirmed cases over the past eight days, with the majority of cases (259) recorded in Limerick.

According to provisional data released by Public Health Mid-West, there were 135 cases in the region alone last weekend, including 122 in Limerick. This is in addition to 137 cases recorded in Limerick between Sunday, May 16, and last Thursday, May 20.

“A large proportion of this rapid increase is associated with high-risk, indoor social activity across all age groups in the city and county in the past two weeks,” said a spokesman for the Department of Public Health Mid West.

“These include house parties, indoor social gatherings among students, indoor family gatherings and celebrations, onward transmission from Eid celebrations, and multi-household clusters.

“High-risk social activity is also causing onward transmission into schools and workplaces. For example, we are investigating more than 20 school situations and more than 20 workplace situations in the midwest, most of which are in Limerick city and county.”

According to the provisional data there were 259 new Covid-19 cases in Limerick since Sunday, May 16, out of a total 272 cases in the Limerick, Clare and north Tipperary regions.

This evening, Dr Mai Mannix, director of Public Health Mid-West, urged people to be extra vigilant in their adherence to public health guidelines amid the growing number of new infections.

“Our health service is under enormous pressure as a result of the cyber attack on our IT systems, which is furthermore being compounded by the increase of young people being admitted to University Hospital Limerick,” Dr Mannix said.

"The past two weeks have shown just how quickly this disease spreads into multiple settings when we drop our guards. But if we act now, remain vigilant, and avail of testing, we can prevent the start of a potentially large community outbreak in Limerick.”

The HSE has urged people in Limerick to avail of a free walk-in and drive-through Covid-19 testing clinic at St Joseph’s Health Campus, Mulgrave Street, Limerick city (Eircode V94 C8DV), which opens this Wednesday morning for five days with no appointment needed.

The four-bay facility will operate from 11am to 7pm, from Wednesday, May 26, to Sunday, May 30, inclusive and is being led by the National Ambulance Service.

The service is for those who have Covid-19 symptoms and for people who are concerned that they may have been exposed to Covid infection in the past two weeks. Children can get tested if they are accompanied by a parent or guardian.

“We encourage those living within Limerick city and environs to attend,” a HSE spokesman said.

"You must bring a photo ID with you and provide us with a mobile phone number so we can contact you with your results.”

HSE Mid West Community Healthcare chief officer Maria Bridgeman said: “While the vaccination programme has been a success to date, it is still the case that the majority of people remain unprotected against the risks associated with Covid-19.”

Therefore, she said, it was “vital that everyone continues to follow all public health guidance to prevent a further spread of this virus in our community”.

“I am urging everyone, particularly the people of Limerick, to avail of this testing service,” she added.

Meanwhile, the virus has led to younger people in the midwest needing critical care for Covid-19 as older age groups enjoy a higher level of immunity after receiving the vaccine.

Colette Cowan, chief executive of the UL Hospitals Group, said: “We have seen an increase in Covid-related activity in our hospitals in recent days and there are currently 12 Covid-positive inpatients in UHL. This includes a small number of relatively young people so unwell that they have required critical care.

“The easing of restrictions across society and the progress of our vaccination gives us great cause for hope but the increase in hospitalisations in recent days underscores the continuing need for vigilance.”

"This is particularly so when our hospitals continue to experience severe disruption in the wake of the cyber attack and when scheduled care has been greatly reduced to allow staff to care for the most seriously unwell and injured,” added Ms Cowan.