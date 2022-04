A leading immunologist has said a new, more transmissible Covid-19 strain which has been detected in the North is spreading across the island of Ireland.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said XE could be 10pc more transmissible than BA.2 but more investigation is needed. If it proves correct it could be the most infectious form of the virus yet.

Trinity professor Kingston Mills said XE is what’s called a “recombinant virus between BA.1 and BA.2".

“What can happen with viruses, and this is quite common with viruses like influenza, but it can also happens with Sars, when a person gets infected with two different viruses those viruses can recombine to give a type of hybrid virus which is the mixture of the genome of one and the other. So, what you have with Omicron XE is a bit of the BA.1 virus and a bit of the BA.2 to make up XE,” he said.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Professor Mills said there has been a “suggestion” from research in the UK, where more than 1,000 cases of XE have been detected, that it could be up to 20pc more transmissible than BA.2.

“While this variant is reasonably mild in healthy people, there’s two big worries: one, for the for the vulnerable, the older people (who) get infected, it can be a severe disease – especially if they haven't been vaccinated – and the second worry is... other variants arising,” he said.

Prof Mills said the rise of a new variant is particularly concerning for countries like India, where he said the virus is “out of control again” with six million cases detected this month.

“There’s a concern in India that there are a lot of new variants emerging. Because when you have so much circulating, in a semi-vaccinated population – India has not been as good at vaccinating as some other countries, they’ve been using vaccines that don't have as high efficacy – so India is sort of a good location for the emergence of new variants,” he said.

“I think we have to watch that carefully and not get complacent about the fact that this thing is completely over. I’m not trying to be scaremongering but I'm just saying that we need to be prepared if we do see a variant that completely evades immunity with the vaccines.”

He added: “The current vaccines prevent severe disease with Omicron BA.2 … probably with his XE as well.

“If we got another variant that completely evaded it, then we’d be back to square one.”