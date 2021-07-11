| 14.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Worst-hit county in Ireland: Mica protest and border issues fuel Delta variant in Donegal 

Dr Denis McCauley Expand

Close

Dr Denis McCauley

Dr Denis McCauley

Dr Denis McCauley

Rodney Edwards

The mica protest in Dublin last month in which thousands of residents of homes built with defective blocks took to the streets may have contributed to the increase in the Delta variant in Co Donegal, a leading member of the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) has said.

Dr Denis McCauley, the chairman of IMO’s GP committee, believes the crowds that descended on the capital from Inishowen and Carndonagh “can’t but have had an effect” on rising cases in the northwest in the past two weeks, and suggested it may be “one of a number of factors”.

Recent figures showed Buncrana had a 14-day incidence rate of 608.1 per 100,000 while Carndonagh had the third-highest rate of infection at 489.3.

Related topics

More On Donegal news

Most Watched

Privacy