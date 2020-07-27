Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 16 million, as death toll nears 650,000

Health care workers use a nasal swab to test a person for COVID-19 at a pop up testing site in Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The number of Covid-19 cases globally has passed 16 million as the death toll nears 650,000.

More than 16.32 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 648,265 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Florida on Sunday became the second US state after California to overtake New York, the worst-hit state at the start of the US novel coronavirus outbreak, according to a Reuters tally.

Total Covid-19 cases in the Sunshine State rose by 9,300 to 423,855 on Sunday, one place behind California, which now leads the country with 448,497 cases. New York is in third place with 415,827 cases.

Still, New York has recorded the most deaths of any US state at more than 32,000 with Florida in eighth place with nearly 6,000 deaths.

Britain is watching coronavirus cases in Germany and France closely and continuously reviewing the situation in popular holiday destinations, a junior health minister said on Monday when asked about widening a quarantine for Spain.

Britain slapped a 14-day quarantine on travellers from Spain on Sunday after a surge of cases in Catalonia and Murcia, heralding a summer of COVID-19 chaos for Europe's holiday season.

Meanwhile, Bavaria called on Germany's federal government to clarify how to quickly make coronavirus testing mandatory at airports to ensure returning holidaymakers do not further drive up case numbers in Europe's largest economy.

Australia's Victoria state on Monday reported the country's highest daily increase in coronavirus infections at 532 new cases, prompting the authorities to warn a six-week lockdown may last longer if people continue to go to work while feeling unwell.

Vietnam is evacuating 80,000 people, mostly local tourists, from the central city of Danang after three residents tested positive for the coronavirus at the weekend, the government said on Monday. The evacuation will take at least four days with domestic airlines operating approximately 100 flights daily from Danang to 11 Vietnamese cities, the government said in a statement.

The Southeast Asian country was back on high alert after the government on Saturday confirmed its first community infections since April, and another three cases on Sunday, all in the tourism hotspot of Danang.

