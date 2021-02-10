World Health Organization scientists recommend Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine for all adults

Scientists who advise the World Health Organisation (WHO) have recommended the use of the Oxford AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for all adults.

This comes as many countries have decided not to vaccinate over 65s with the Covid-19 vaccine due to there not being enough evidence that it is efficient for the age group.

However, there has been no concern that it is unsafe for use in this age group.

After recommendations from HSE Chief Clinical Officer Colm Henry, the Irish government has decided to vaccinate the over 70s group with the mRNA vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna.

A fortnight ago the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine was approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for all adults, including over 65s, in the European Union.

It is the third Covid-19 vaccine that has been authorised for use in the EU by EMA, following the Pfizer/BioNtech and Moderna vaccines.

In a statement, the EMA said the “quality, safety, and efficiency” of the vaccine has been assessed and it has been approved for use in the EU.

Emer Cooke, Executive Director of EMA, said: “With this third positive opinion, we have further expanded the arsenal of vaccines available to EU and EEA member states to combat the pandemic and protect their citizens.

"As in previous cases, the CHMP has rigorously evaluated this vaccine, and the scientific basis of our work underpins our firm commitment to safeguard the health of EU citizens.”

Four clinical trials in the UK, Brazil and South Africa were undertaken and, according to the EMA’s human medicines committee (CHMP), showed that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and effective in preventing Covid-19 in people over the age of 18.

Around 24,000 people were used in the trial with half receiving the vaccine and the other half a dummy injection.

Despite the safety of the vaccine being demonstrated across the four trials, the calculation of how effective the vaccine works was only based upon one of the trials in the UK and the one in Brazil.

This was due to the other two studies having fewer than six Covid-19 cases in each, which, according to the EMA is not enough to measure the preventive effect of the vaccine.

From these trials, the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine demonstrated a 60pc efficacy rate. However, as the majority of participants in these studies were between 18 and 55 years old, the agency couldn’t provide an efficacy rate for over 55’s.

The EMA added: “However, protection is expected, given that an immune response is seen in this age group and based on experience with other vaccines; as there is reliable information on safety in this population, EMA’s scientific experts considered that the vaccine can be used in older adults.

“More information is expected from ongoing studies, which include a higher proportion of elderly participants.”

The Covid-19 AstraZeneca vaccine is given as two injections into the arm, the second between 4 to 12 weeks after the first.

How the AstraZeneca vaccine is expected to work is by preparing the body to defend itself against the infection.

The vaccine is made up of another virus that has been modified to contain the gene for making the Covid-19 spike protein.

Once the vaccine has been given, it delivers the Covid-19 gene into cells in the body, these cells then use the gene to produce the spike protein and then the person's immune system treats this as foreign and produces natural defenses – antibodies and T cells- to protect against this.

.Then, if this person comes in contact with Covid-19, the immune system will recognise the virus and be prepared to attack it

