World Health Organisation reports record increase in global coronavirus cases for second day in a row

The World Health Organisation (WHO) reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases yesterday for the second day in a row, with the total rising by 259,848 in 24 hours.

More than 14.3 million people have now been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 600,497 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Mexico's Health Ministry on Saturday posted a record for new cases reported on a single day, with 7,615 more confirmed cases, bringing its overall tally of infections to 338,913, health ministry data showed.

Despite being the second most affected country in the world, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said coronavirus lockdown measures "kill" and have "suffocated" the country's economy.

Brazil have recorded almost 8,800 Covid-19 related deaths and 2,074,860 positive tests for the virus. They are second in cases only to the US who have suffered almost 140,000 death and over 3,727,000 confirmed cases.

European Union leaders may not reach a deal on a coronavirus stimulus plan on Sunday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said as marathon negotiations ran into a third day and acrimony mounted over the demands of rich but thrifty countries.

Finance officials from the Group of 20 countries called on Saturday for all official bilateral creditors to implement fully a short-term debt freeze for the world's poorest countries, but stopped short of extending the initiative into next year.

The International Monetary Fund is exploring additional tools to provide financing to the world's poorest countries and others hit hard by the pandemic, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Britain said it was pausing its daily update of the coronavirus death toll after the government ordered a review into the calculation of the data over concerns the toll might have been exaggerated.

