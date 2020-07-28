Workers most at risk of falling severely ill from Covid-19 must be protected - ESRI report

A NEW study is signalling road workers, transport drivers, care workers, security guards and farmers, are at particular risk if they become sick with Covid-19.

The new report from the Economic and Social Research Institute is highlighting the necessity for the State and private industry to protect the workers, who are more likely to fall severely ill.

The study has focused on three factors which are more likely to mean someone will be most affected by the virus and combined this with the areas where those people are most likely to work.

The risks include having an underlying health condition, including heart and/or respiratory diseases, diabetes and high blood pressure.

Older workers who live in more economically deprived areas are also expected to have worse outcomes.

The study highlighted that 15pc of all workers have Covid-19-vulnerable chronic illnesses.

However, housekeepers, transport workers and those in caring roles, are much more likely to have underlying conditions, leaving them more vulnerable to the virus.

Farmers were found to be the most vulnerable workers due to age, followed by housekeepers and transport drivers.

The ESRI found those who are living in high deprivation areas include cleaners, security staff, factory workers, care workers, housekeeping workers and transport drivers.

The report stated a special effort would have to be made by the State to protect all of those workers at risk during the pandemic.

Online Editors