| 9.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Why has it taken the Government so long to come up with a face mask policy, and which ones work best?

A member of Charles de Gaulle airport personnel wears a protective face mask and visor. (Photo by IAN LANGSDON/EPA POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Expand
Ayumi Saito holds her 3 day old son Kengo as he wears a face visor to protect against Covid-19 coronavirus at Ys Ladies Clinic. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) Expand

Close

A member of Charles de Gaulle airport personnel wears a protective face mask and visor. (Photo by IAN LANGSDON/EPA POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

A member of Charles de Gaulle airport personnel wears a protective face mask and visor. (Photo by IAN LANGSDON/EPA POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

EPA POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Ayumi Saito holds her 3 day old son Kengo as he wears a face visor to protect against Covid-19 coronavirus at Ys Ladies Clinic. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Ayumi Saito holds her 3 day old son Kengo as he wears a face visor to protect against Covid-19 coronavirus at Ys Ladies Clinic. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Getty Images

/

A member of Charles de Gaulle airport personnel wears a protective face mask and visor. (Photo by IAN LANGSDON/EPA POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Andrew Lynch

All your questions about face masks answered.

Why are face masks set to become an even more common sight from today?

There's a growing consensus that covering our mouths and noses could be an important weapon in our battle against Covid-19.

All this week, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has been discussing face masks in advance of Ireland moving to step one of a five-stage exit from lockdown come Monday.