Why Delta variant’s new offshoot will require an extremely watchful eye

The new Covid-19 variant has gained a toehold in Ireland and is under investigation by scientists in the UK.

The new strain, known as AY.4.2, is an offshoot of the Delta variant that became dominant in Ireland and swept the world over the summer.

It took over because it was more infectious than its predecessor, the Alpha variant.

The worry now is that its descendant is capable of spreading even more easily and at a time of such high levels of virus and hospitalisations here, there is no room for complacency.

Best minds

Ireland might have been slower to know its Alpha from its Delta when it comes to variants were it not for some of the great scientists and investment in surveillance in the UK.

So, when on Friday the UK Health Security Agency announced that AY.4.2 was formally designated as a “variant under investigation”, it meant we must take it seriously.

At least 15,000 cases have been identified in the UK and more than 70 were recorded here over the summer.

The real figure is likely to be higher because not all samples of virus are sequenced – a form of in-depth analysis. However, the new variant would still account for an extremely small percentage of cases here to date.

Easier to catch

Preliminary investigations indicate the new variant may be around 10 to 15pc more transmissible than Delta.

It could be easier to catch. Given that Ireland has around 350,000 eligible people who are still not fully vaccinated, that is a worry.

Full vaccination cuts the chances of infection, but there are breakthrough infections and studies indicate waning immunity in those who are six months out from their second jab.

As of now, there are no indications AY.4.2 causes more severe disease in those it infects or that it weakens the response to vaccination.

Read More

There is no evidence Covid vaccines are less effective against it or that it increases the risk of hospitalisation and death. It may also not be strong enough to supplant Delta. Nevertheless, if there is a variant that is encroaching and potentially causing more flare-ups, that is something to be closely monitored, particularly as we edge into the worst months of winter.

Keeping a watch

The National Reference Laboratory in UCD is charged with surveillance of Covid-19 viruses and carrying out analyses of samples to find out what is circulating.

Now that the UK has put renewed focus on this new variant, there will be more probing here on the origin of the variant, how it spread, where and among what age groups.

This time last year, we were still in ignorance of the unexpected arrival of the Alpha variant. Combined with the December and Christmas reopening, it caused a huge spike in infection and dominated for the first months of 2021.

For now, the message is to keep vigilant but not to panic. But you ignore significant changes in coronavirus at your peril. It has also been reported in countries including Germany, Denmark, the US and Israel.

Booster shots

AY.4.2 highlights the need for the most vulnerable to avail of booster shots of Covid-19 vaccine where they are offered. Delta is highly infectious, but if there is another variant circulating – albeit at low levels – that spreads even more easily, then the most at risk need all the shielding they can get.

It might not make a huge difference overall if the Delta version we have now remains supreme, but the more people are protected, the more the new variant – if it does prove a bigger threat – can be controlled.

Not over yet

The new strain has not yet been classed as a variant of concern and it might never be, but it is a reminder the pandemic is not over and of the need for a watchful eye.