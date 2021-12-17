WHO’s Mike Ryan says steps needed to reduce Omicron transmission to absolute minimum

A leading member of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said even if the Omicron variant is less harmful than previous Covid-19 strains, a “tidal wave” of cases could overwhelm hospitals.

Dr Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s health emergencies programme, said the rate at which Omicron spreads, coupled with the risks associated with the Delta variant, means the Irish government and others across Europe are trying to reduce transmission to the “absolute minimum”.

Speaking on RTÉ’s News at One, he said Irish people, and especially those who are not fully vaccinated, should take extra steps to protect themselves while socialising over Christmas.

“I think it’s all about knowing your risk and managing that risk and reducing it to the absolute minimum.

"We all miss family; we all want to get together. We Irish are very social animals and we want to see people coming together in safety. I think people need to focus on being vaccinated first and foremost,” he added.

Dr Ryan said before people gather, they should consider how many gatherings they will attend, how many people will be in the same place, if social distancing be implemented, if masks can be worn at different times, if there is ventilation and if antigen testing can be used.

“Coming together as family and as friends is very important. We need to stay connected to people, but I believe it can be done with a high degree of safety.

“Nothing is ever risk free and nothing in life is but bringing large groups of people together who are not fully vaccinated, in an indoor space, without adequate ventilation, for a long period of time does represent a chance for spread,” he said.

Dr Ryan said the Omicron variant is particularly transmissible “in those type of settings” and could lead to increased pressure on the health service.

He said even if some individuals do not seriously ill from Omicron, if enough people get it hospitalisations and ICU admissions will increase.

“There is some evidence emerging that the virus doesn’t appear to cause as severe disease in any given individual, but if the virus is left to run riot it will generate many, many cases of sick individuals and our hospitals and ICUs will start to fill up,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Dr Ryan said he “hoped” the world would be further along in its battle against the pandemic at this point.

He said the virus is “still dictating the terms” of the crisis.

“I really can’t predict where we’re going to be but we’re certainly not at the end and we’re not even close to the end of this pandemic,” he added.