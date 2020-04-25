WHO warns against idea of 'immunity passports'

| 17°C Dublin
World Health Organisation say no evidence people who recover from coronavirus are immune to catching it again
The World Health Organisation has warned against the idea of "immunity passports" amid the coronavirus pandemic.
It said there is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from Covid-19 and have antibodies are protected against a second infection.
The concept of "immunity passports" or "risk-free certificates" has been floated as a way of allowing people protected against reinfection to return to work.
But the Geneva-based UN health agency said in a scientific brief published on Saturday that more research is needed.
It said that "at this point in the pandemic, there is not enough evidence about the effectiveness of antibody-mediated immunity to guarantee the accuracy of an 'immunity passport' or 'risk-free certificate'."
It argued that people who assume they are immune to reinfection may ignore public health advice, and that such certificates could raise the risks of continued virus transmission.
The WHO added that tests for antibodies of the new coronavirus also "need further validation to determine their accuracy and reliability".
PA Media
Opinion Premium
HE had warned his counterparts what he would say if it came up. A couple of hours later, Dr Tony Holohan was asked the predicted question about the arrival of migrant workers at the fruit company Keelings during the lockdown. The chief medical officer (CMO) expressed his discomfort, saying it was "not consistent" with public health advice. "He said, 'if I am asked about it, I cannot stand over it'. Holohan is playing with a straight bat all the time," a political source said.