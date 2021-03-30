WHO to report lab leak is ‘extremely unlikely’ to be source of Covid ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

A joint World Health Organisation-China study on the origins of Covid-19 says that transmission of the virus from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario and that a lab leak is “extremely unlikely”.

The findings offer little new insight into how the virus first emerged and leave many questions unanswered, though that was as expected. But the report does provide more detail on the reasoning behind the researchers’ conclusions. The team proposed further research in every area except the lab-leak hypothesis.

The report, which is expected to be made public today, is being closely watched since discovering the origins of the virus could help scientists prevent future pandemics – but it’s also extremely sensitive since China bristles at any suggestion that it is to blame for the outbreak.

Repeated delays in the report’s release have raised questions about whether China was trying to skew its conclusions.

“We’ve got real concerns about the methodology and the process that went into that report, including the fact that the government in Beijing apparently helped to write it,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a recent CNN interview.

China rejected that criticism.

“The US has been speaking out on the report. By doing this, isn’t the US trying to exert political pressure on the members of the WHO expert group?” asked Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian.

The report is based largely on a visit by a WHO team of international experts to Wuhan, the Chinese city where Covid-19 was first detected. The mission was never meant to identify the exact natural source of the virus, an endeavour that typical takes years. For example, more than 40 years of study has still failed to pinpoint the exact species of bat that are the natural reservoir of Ebola.

In the draft of the study obtained by Associated Press, researchers listed four scenarios in order of likelihood for the emergence of the new coronavirus. Topping the list was transmission from bats through another animal, which they said was “likely to very likely”. They evaluated direct spread from bats to humans as “likely”, and said that spread to humans from the packaging of cold-chain food products was “possible but not likely”.

That last possibility was previously dismissed by the WHO and the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention but researchers on this mission have taken it up again, further raising questions about the politicisation of the study since China has long pushed the theory.

Bats are known to carry coronaviruses and, in fact, the closest relative of the virus that causes Covid-19 has been found in bats. However, the report says that “the evolutionary distance between these bat viruses and (Covid-19) is estimated to be several decades, suggesting a missing link.”

The AP received the draft copy yesterday from a Geneva-based diplomat from a WHO-member country. A second diplomat also confirmed getting the report. Both refused to be identified because they were not authorised to release it ahead of publication.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it would be formally presented today.

“We will read the report and discuss its content and next steps with member states,” Mr Ghebreyesus said. “But as I have said, all hypotheses are on the table and warrant complete and further studies from what I have seen so far.”

The report cited several reasons for all but dismissing the possibility the virus escaped from a lab in Wuhan, a speculative theory that was suggested by former US President Donald Trump among others.

It said such laboratory accidents are rare and the labs in Wuhan working on coronaviruses and vaccines are well-managed. It noted there is no record of viruses closely related to the coronavirus in any laboratory before December 2019 and that the risk of accidentally growing the virus was extremely low.

