WHO experts probe claims of Covid origins in Chinese city

Dr Dominic Dwyer, a WHO team member, undergoes a blood test on the balcony of a hotel in Wuhan. Photo: Reuters/Aly Song

World Health Organisation investigators have visited a research centre in the Chinese city of Wuhan that has been the subject of speculation about the origins of the coronavirus.

A team member said they’d intended to meet key staff and press them on critical issues.

The WHO team’s visit to the Wuhan Institute of Virology was a highlight of their mission to gather data and search for clues as to where the virus originated and how it spread.

“We’re looking forward to meeting with all the key people here and asking all the important questions,” zoologist and team member Peter Daszak said.

Reporters followed the team to the high-security facility, but as with past visits, there was little direct access to team members, who have given scant details of their discussions and visits. Uniformed and plainclothes security guards stood watch along the gated front entrance, but there was no sign of the protective suits team members wore during a visit to an animal disease research centre. It wasn’t clear what protective gear was worn inside the institute.

Read More

The team left after around three hours.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the experts also held talks with experts from Huazhong Agricultural University.

“Virus traceability is a complex scientific issue, and we need to provide sufficient space for experts to conduct scientific research,” Mr Wang said. “China will continue to co-operate with WHO in an open, transparent and responsible manner and make its contribution to better prevent future risks and protect the lives and health of people in all countries.”

Following two weeks in quarantine, the WHO team – which includes experts in veterinary medicine, virology, food safety and epidemiology from 10 nations – has in the past six days visited hospitals, research institutes and a wet market linked to many early cases.

Their visit followed months of negotiations as China seeks to retain tight control over information about the outbreak and the investigation into its origins, in what some have seen as an attempt to avoid blame for any mis-steps in its early response.

The Wuhan Institute of Virology built an archive of genetic information about bat coronaviruses after the 2003 outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome. That has led to unproven allegations that it may have a link to the original outbreak of Covid-19 in Wuhan in late 2019.

China has strongly denied that possibility and has promoted also unproven theories the virus may have originated elsewhere or even been brought into the country from overseas with imports of frozen seafood tainted with the virus, a notion roundly rejected by international scientists and agencies.

The institute’s deputy director is Shi Zhengli, a virologist who worked with Mr Daszak to track down the origins of SARS that originated in China and led to the 2003 outbreak. She has been published widely in academic journals and worked to debunk theories espoused by the former Trump administration that the virus is either a bioweapon or a “lab leak” from the institute.

Confirmation of the origins of the virus is expected to take years.

Read More

Online Editors