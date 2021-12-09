WHO expert says boosters and vaccines for children should be delayed so poorer countries can catch up

A leading member of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said boosters for adults who are not high-risk and vaccines for children should be delayed to allow developing countries to catch-up.

The WHO’s Special Envoy on Covid-19 Dr David Nabarro said it would be appropriate to delay vaccines for children and boosters for the general population by ‘one or two months’ in richer countries such as Ireland.

“My colleagues and I have taken the view that two months of hold back for boosters – particularly for people who are not vulnerable – and two months of hold back on vaccinating children who are not vulnerable might be really helpful in liberating enough vaccine, so Covax can get what it needs, for poor countries to be able to vaccinate there most at risk populations,” he told RTÉ’s Drivetime programme.

Dr Nabarro said it is appropriate to give booster doses to people who are high-risk – such as the immune-compromised, people with serious illnesses and frontline healthcare staff.

However, he said very few children are likely to get seriously ill from Covid-19 and there is not enough data yet to prove that vaccinating children reduces transmission of the virus in that age group.

Dr Nabarro argued that by first administering the vaccines to vulnerable people across the world, more lives would be saved in the long run.

He said he can understand why richer countries are keen to fully vaccinate as much of the population as possible but added that he and his colleagues are anxious that richer country will stockpile vaccines before they can be administered in developing nations.

“Everyone of us in the World Health Organisation believes that by not working properly together in a joined-up and integrated way, the leaders of the different countries in our world are creating a situation that could lead to many years of suffering, particularly in poor countries,” he said.

“The long-term damage of the way in which vaccines are being rolled-out at the moment is potentially huge; in terms of economic consequences, in terms of public health consequences and most of all in terms of ordinary fairness of how humans should treat each other.

“We need to get this right and it gets more and more urgent,” he added.