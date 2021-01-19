WHO chief warns world must be fairer over sharing of Covid jabs

Appeal: WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned the world must be fairer over sharing limited vaccine supplies. Photo: Salvatore Di Nolfi/ AP

The head of the World Health Organisation has warned that the world is on the brink of a “catastrophic moral failure” if wealthier nations don’t ensure the equitable distribution of vaccines to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who repeatedly has warned richer countries against excluding poorer ones by cutting bilateral deals with vaccine suppliers, took his rhetoric up a notch in his opening remarks at an executive board session.

“I need to be blunt: the world is on the brink of a catastrophic moral failure – and the price of this failure will be paid with lives and livelihoods in the world’s poorest countries,” he said, noting that while 39 million doses of vaccine have been administered in more than 40 higher-income countries, one poor country has so far given out just 25 doses.

While Mr Tedros hailed the vaccine rollout as a great scientific achievement, he noted that there were lessons to be learned from past global pandemics when vaccines took a long time to reach developing countries.

The current crisis was a chance to “rewrite history,” by ensuring vaccines are distributed fairly between countries and to those who need them the most.

WHO has partnered with several vaccine makers to provide two billion doses to a consortium of low-income countries in an initiative dubbed Covax, but Mr Tedros said there are concerns the vaccines won’t be delivered.

“Even as they speak the language of equitable access, some countries and companies continue to prioritise bilateral deals, going around Covax, driving up prices and attempting to jump to the front of the queue,” he said.

He called on wealthier countries to hold off on vaccinating their young and healthier adults so older people and front-line health workers in developing countries could receive their doses of the vaccine.

His warning came as wealthier nations such as Britain scramble to vaccinate the vulnerable amid a fresh outbreak of the virus which experts say was triggered by a new and highly contagious variant that his since been identified in many other countries.

The British government has vowed to vaccinate its four priority groups – which include National Health Service workers and care home residents by February 15.

England’s Department of Health and Social Care said on Sunday that an estimated 45pc of people over the age of 80 had been vaccinated. (© Washington Post)