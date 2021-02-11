WHO approval of AstraZeneca unlikely to result in Irish U-turn on over 65s, immunologist says

The WHO yesterday recommended the vaccine be used across all age groups.

The World Health Organisation’s (WHO) decision to approve AstraZeneca globally for all age groups is unlikely to reverse Ireland’s decision not to use the vaccine on over 65s, Ed Lavelle, Professor of Immunology at Trinity College, has said.

The HSE announced in recent weeks it would use mRNA vaccines such as Moderna and Pfizer on the general public aged over 65 due to a lack of data on this cohort conducted in the AstraZeneca trials.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will instead be reserved for those under 65, starting with healthcare and key workers which began this week.

Prof Lavelle said it was worth bearing in mind that the WHO has to make global decisions for countries that don’t have a choice of vaccines for subgroups.

Read More

“I don’t think this means that Ireland is under pressure to reverse their decision, I think they’ll consider what they’re saying, but Ireland has access to three vaccines at the moment so we can consider who gets what,” Prof Lavelle told Morning Ireland.

“What they did was they looked at the immune responses [to the AstraZeneca vaccine], so they looked at the T cell and B cell responses in that trial across all age sectors and found that they were comparable in under 65s and over 65s. It’s not certainty, but in their minds it was predictive that it would be effective in over 65s.

“The WHO have said, in certain countries, they only have access to the AstraZeneca vaccine right now, but in countries that have access to others, they can take their own view which subgroup to give which vaccine to”.

Paddy Connolly of Age Action Ireland described the AstraZeneca vaccine as a “workhorse vaccine”, in that it doesn’t need to be refrigerated at low temperatures, and said it may suit older people who are vaccinated in their own homes better than mRNA shots like Moderna and Pfizer.

All vaccines right now appear to be effective in preventing severe illness and death, Prof Lavelle said, but said there was a concern about some of them when it comes to mild and moderate illness.

“There are concerns there, certainly. What we’ve seen in the South African variant, with some of the vaccines, is that the neutralising antibodies are less effective against this variant..and this would give people some concern.

It is possible that some of the other parts of our immune response are less compromised though,” Prof Lavelle said.

This comes as the South African Government suspended the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine as they perceived it less effective against the dominant variant in their country.

They said they may look to swap or sell their doses of the vaccine for another batch of shots that are more effective against the strain.

The WHO is also concerned about the richer countries in the world tying up supplies of the vaccine in the short term and Prof Lavelle echoed these concerns.

“It would be a disaster if the rich countries tried to commandeer the vaccines for a sustained period of time as this would mean the pandemic would roll on for a long time,” he said.

Read More

Online Editors