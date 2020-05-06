| 11.1°C Dublin

Whistleblower claims nursing home safety warning was ignored

Catherine Fegan

A whistleblower in a HSE nursing home where a significant number of patients have died from Covid-19 has made a protected disclosure over the handling of the outbreak at the facility.

The staff member, who works in a Dublin nursing home, has claimed concerns raised by healthcare workers about the welfare of residents fell on “deaf ears”.

A 35-page dossier containing serious allegations of failings at the home was made to Health Minister Simon Harris and the CEO of the HSE, Paul Reid, last night.