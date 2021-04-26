There has been one further death due to Covid-19 in Ireland and 437 new cases, NPHET has confirmed today.

There has been a total of 4,874 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and 247,069 confirmed cases.

Of the cases notified today, 220 are men and 216 are women, with 76pc being under 45 years of age. The median age is 29 years old.

Nationally, there were 169 cases in Dublin, 62 in Donegal, 40 in Kildare, 29 in Meath, 21 in Galway and the remaining 116 cases are spread across 17 other counties.

As of 8am today, 184 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 46 are in ICU. There have also been 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said that: “As a country, we have now given a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to 25pc of eligible adults. In order to protect the vital work of the vaccination programme in offering us all protection from Covid-19, it is important we continue to remain vigilant and careful. Right now, we need to protect the progress we have made together.

“While we should remain cautious, we can also be cautiously optimistic. Our vaccination programme, alongside the continued commendable adherence of the vast majority of people in Ireland to the public health advice, are the key to exiting this pandemic in the coming months.

"However, doing things like mixing indoors when disease is still circulating at a high level puts our progress at risk. Please continue to act in the best interests of one another and be safe when socialising.”

As of April 24, 1,385,753 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland, with 987,681 people having received their first dose and 398,072 people having received their second.

Yesterday Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced that one million first doses of Covid-19 vaccinations had been administered in Ireland.

“Great work by all the vaccination teams and GPs across the country,” he said on Twitter.

Today, several restrictions have been lifted, with some outdoor sports now being permitted. They are primarily non-contact sports like golf and tennis. However, these sports can only take place with a maximum of two households.

In addition, zoos have also reopened. Dublin Zoo, Fota Wildlife Park in Cork, and Tayto Park in Meath will all be reopening parts of their facilities as a result. Pet farms are similarly allowed to welcome visitors.

Funeral restrictions have also changed, with 25 people now permitted to attend one. However, there has been no increase in the number of people allowed to go to a wedding.

In regards to attending mass, the Taoiseach said on The Week in Politics on RTÉ yesterday that: “We said we would examine religious services. But we understand the danger of indoor.”

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 situation in India remains dangerous, as hospitals across the country are turning away patients after running out of medical oxygen and beds.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said that Ireland will help India with equipment and supplies.

“We are assessing a plan to provide oxygen and ventilators to India working with the EU,” he said on Twitter.

Former President and UN Human Rights Commissioner Mary Robinson has called for political pressure to support an international campaign for intellectual property rights on Covid-19 vaccines to be waived. This would allow vaccine production to be increased globally.

“The experts are very clear, even if one country does not have access to vaccines, it will not guarantee that the rest of the world will be safe, simply because you'll have variants that we are actually seeing,” she said on RTÉ's Drivetime.

Last year South Africa and India jointly requested that the World Trade Organization temporarily suspend intellectual property. However, their push proved to be unsuccessful.

