Where can I get the booster jab? Complete list of walk-in vaccination centres open across the country this weekend

Large queues formed at many walk-in vaccination centres this week.

The queue for Covid vaccine booster shots at Shoreline Centre, Greystones last weekend.

More than 1.1 million people have received their third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, or their second if they received a J&J vaccine initially, as the booster campaign gathers pace.

Over 217,000 people received a vaccination last week and the HSE has said it is expanding the capacity of the booster campaign in a bid to get as many people as possible boosted before the Omicron variant takes hold in Ireland.

This week, people aged over 50 were invited to attend walk-in centres to receive a booster, and demand has seen large queues and long waiting times at some centres, with some people being turned away due to lack of capacity.

Independent.ie has compiled a list of all walk-in vaccination centres open this weekend across the nation and their opening times.

Indo Daily: Disquiet on the cold front

Read More

People hoping to attend a vaccination centre this weekend should also check HSE social media accounts before doing so as they update expected waiting times at centres throughout the day.

Walk-in clinics:

Carlow

Woodford Dolmen Hotel, Kilkenny Road, Carlow, R93 N207

Booster dose –

60 to 69-year-olds:

Sunday, 12 December, 9am to 1pm, 2pm to 5pm

Cavan

Kilmore Hotel, Dublin Road, Killygarry, Cavan

Booster dose –

50 to 59-year-olds:

Saturday 11 December, 8.30am to 12pm, 2pm to 4pm

Healthcare workers:

Healthcare workers will need to bring photo ID and proof of your employment.

Sunday 12 December, 1.30pm to 5pm

Healthcare workers under 30 only –

Dose 1 and 2

Sunday 12 December, 1.30pm to 5pm

Clare

Former outpatients, Gort Road, Lifford, Ennis, V95 HN29

Booster dose –

60 to 69-year-olds:

Saturday 11 December, 3pm to 7pm

Sunday 12 December, 1pm to 7pm

50 to 59-year-olds:

Saturday 11 December, 9am to 2pm

Cork

Dromleigh South, Bantry, Cork

Booster dose –

50 to 69-year-olds:

Saturday 11 December, 1pm to 4.30pm

Sunday 12 December, 9am to 4.30pm

City Hall, Anglesea Street, Cork city

Booster dose –

50 to 69-year-olds:

Friday 10 December, 11am to 5pm

Saturday 11 December, 9am to 4pm

Sunday 12 December, 9am to 4pm

Healthcare workers:

Healthcare workers will need to bring photo ID and proof of your employment.

Saturday 11 December, 9am to 4pm – healthcare workers over 30 years old only

Sunday 12 December, 9am to 4pm – healthcare workers over 30 years old only

Donegal

Building 1B, IDA Business Park, Ballyraine, Letterkenny, F92 FP83

Booster dose –

50 to 59-year-olds:

Saturday 11 December, 9am to 5pm

Sunday 12 December, 9am to 5pm

Dublin

Citywest Hotel, Saggart, Dublin

Booster dose –

Visit our Covid-19 vaccine dashboard for updates on the roll out of the vaccination program and the rate of Coronavirus cases Ireland

50 to 69-year-olds:

Friday 10 December, 8.30am to 12.30pm

Saturday 11 December, 8.30am to 12.30pm

60 to 69-year-olds:

Sunday 12 December, 8.30am to 12.30pm

National Show Centre, Stockhole Lane, Cloghran, Swords

Booster dose –

50 to 69-year-olds:

Saturday 11 December, 1.40pm to 4pm

Sunday 12 December, 1.40pm to 4pm

Ongar Community Centre, 5 Ongar Distributor Road, Ongar Village, Dublin 15, D15 VR72

Dose 1 and 2 –

Sunday 12 December, 11am to 1pm, 2pm to 5pm

UCD Gerard Manley Hopkins Building, Access Via Stillorgan Road entrance, D04 FX62

Booster dose –

50 to 69-year-olds:

Saturday 11 December, 9am to 12pm

Healthcare workers:

Saturday 11 December, 9am to 12pm

Dose 1 and 2 –

Saturday 11 December, 9am to 12pm

Galway

Galway Racecourse, Ballybrit, Galway

Booster dose –

60 to 69-year-olds:

Sunday 12 December, 9am to 5pm

Healthcare workers:

Sunday 12 December, 9am to 5pm

Dose 1 and 2 –

Sunday 12 December, 9am to 5pm

Kilkenny

Cillin Hill Conference Centre, Dublin Road, Lyrat, Leggettsrath, Kilkenny

Booster dose –

60 to 69-year-olds

Saturday 11 December, 8.15am to 12.30pm, and 1.40pm to 4.15pm

Laois

St Fintan's Campus, Stradbally Road, Portlaoise, Co Laois, R32XEN0

Booster dose –

50 to 69-year-olds:

Sunday 12 December, 8.30am to 6pm

Leitrim

Primary Care Unit, Carrick on Shannon, Leitrim

Booster dose –

50 to 59-year-olds:

Saturday 11 December, 9am to 12pm

Limerick

Scoil Carmel, O’Connell Avenue, Limerick City, V94W3X5

Booster dose –

60 to 69-year-olds:

Saturday 11 December, 3pm to 7pm

Sunday 12 December, 8.30am to 7pm

50 to 59-year-olds:

Saturday 11 December, 11am to 2pm

Healthcare workers:

All healthcare workers can attend any of the above clinics.

Dose 1 and 2 –

Sunday 12 December, 8.30am to 7pm.



Mayo

Breaffy House Resort, Breaffy, Castlebar

50 to 59-year-olds:

Sunday 12 December, 12pm to 3.30pm, 4.30pm to 7.45pm

Meath

Simonstown GAA Club Navan, Proudstown Road, Batterstown, Simonstown

Booster dose –

50 to 69-year-olds:

Sunday 12 December, 8.30am to 6.45pm

Monaghan

Glencarn Hotel, Monaghan Road, Moraghy, Castleblayney, Monaghan

Booster dose –

50 to 69-year-olds:

Saturday 11 December, 1.30pm to 5pm

Sunday 12 December, 9.30am to 12.30pm, 1.30pm to 5pm

Healthcare workers:

Saturday 11 December, 1.30pm to 5pm - healthcare workers over 30 only

Sunday 12 December, 9.30am to 12.30pm, 1.30pm to 5pm - healthcare workers over 30 only

Offaly

Offaly Vaccination Centre, Mucklagh Community Centre, Mucklagh, Tullamore, Co Offaly, R35 DN02

Booster dose –

50 to 69-year-olds:

Sunday 12 December, 10.15am to 3pm

Healthcare workers – over 30 years of age only:

Sunday 12 December, 10.15am to 3pm

Roscommon

Kilbride Community Centre, Ballinderry, Four Mile House, Roscommon

Booster dose –

60 to 69-year-olds:

Saturday 11 December, 9.15am to 12.15pm, 1.15pm to 3.15pm

50 to 59-year-olds:

Friday 10 December, 1.15pm to 4.15pm

Sunday 12 December, 9.15am to 12.15pm, 1.15pm to 4.15pm

Healthcare workers:

Saturday 11 December, 9.15am to 12.15pm and 1.15pm to 3.15pm

Dose 1 and 2 –

Saturday 11 December, 3.15pm to 4.15pm

Sligo

Sligo Racecourse, Cleveragh, Sligo, F91 EE95

Booster dose –

50 to 59-year-olds:

Saturday 11 December, 4.30pm to 8pm

Sunday 12 December, 4.30pm to 8pm

Tipperary

Abbeycourt Hotel, Dublin Rd, Nenagh South, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, E45 KA99

Booster dose –

60 to 69-year-olds:

Saturday 11 December, 3pm to 7pm

Sunday 12 December, 8.30am to 11.30am

50 to 59-year-olds:

Saturday 11 December, 8.30am to 2pm

Healthcare workers:

All healthcare workers can attend any of the above clinics.

Clonmel Park Hotel, Poppyfields Retail Park, Cahir Road, Clonmel, Tipperary

Booster dose –

60 to 69-year-olds:

Saturday 11 December, 9am to 12pm

50 to 59-year-olds:

Saturday 11 December, 1pm to 4pm

Healthcare workers:

Friday 10 December, 1.15pm to 4pm – healthcare workers under 30s only

Saturday 11 December, 9am to 12pm – healthcare workers over 30s only

Dose 1 and 2 –

Friday 10 December, 1.15pm to 4pm

Waterford

Waterford Institute of Technology Arena, WIT Sports Campus, Carriganore, Waterford

Booster dose –

60 to 69-year-olds:

Saturday 11 December, 1.30pm to 5pm

50 to 59-year-olds:

Sunday 12 December, 8.15am to 5pm

Healthcare workers:

Saturday 11 December, 1.30pm to 5pm

Westmeath

Westmeath Community Vaccination Centre, Moate Youth and Community Sports Centre, Church Street, Moate, Westmeath, N37 KW60

Booster dose

50 to 69-year-olds:

Sunday 12 December, 1pm to 5pm

Healthcare workers:

Sunday 12 December, 1pm to 5pm

Dose 1 and 2 –

Sunday 12 December, 1pm to 5pm

Wexford

Astro Active Centre, Bellefield, Enniscorthy, Wexford

Booster dose –

50 to 69-year-olds:

Sunday 12 December, 9am to 7pm

Wicklow

Shoreline Leisure Centre, 69 Mill Road, Killincarrig, Greystones, Wicklow

Booster dose –

50 to 69-year-olds:

Saturday 11 December, 9.30am to 12pm, 2pm to 5pm

Sunday 12 December, 9.30am to 12pm, 2pm to 5pm